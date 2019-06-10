New
JCPenney · 9 mins ago
from $8
free shipping w/ $99
Save on shorts for every occasion
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Shorts with prices starting at $7.99 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Deal ends June 9. A couple of best bets, with prices after all discounts and same-day pickup:
- St. John's Bay Men's Cargo Shorts for $11.99 (pictured, $24 off)
- St. John's Bay Men's Chino Shorts for $11.99 ($24 off)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (2#Army Green pictured) for $26.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the price to $18.82. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
Walmart · 1 wk ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts
from $13 $19
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts in select styles and colors (D-Navy pictured) with prices starting from $18.99. Coupon code "8CEALKIP" drops the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Shop Now
Tips
- The 2-in-1-Gray Shorts are available for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members by clipping the 10% coupon on the page and applying the same code above. Select the shorts to see clippable coupon.
Features
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
eBay · 6 hrs ago
adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts
2 for $22
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts in Black/White or Scarlet/Black for $14.99. Even better, add two to your cart for $22.48. With free shipping, that's about $11 per pair, tied with our October mention, and the lowest price we could find for two by $24. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to 4XL
JCPenney · 23 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts
from $4
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts with prices starting from $3.59 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
$8 $27
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Black for $12.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to
$9.09. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update : It's dropped to $8.39 via the coupon code above. Buy Now
Update : It's dropped to $8.39 via the coupon code above. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Straight-Fit Flat-Front Pants
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Straight-Fit Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (or $3.95 for other-day pickup if same-day's unavailable). That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 42x32
JCPenney · 2 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) It's available in sizes S to XXL. That's $2 off and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Women's Flip Flop Dress (tall sizes)
$17
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Flip Flop Dress in several colors (Blue Geo pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts it to $17.49. Opt for $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select tall sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Women's Secretly Slender Mid-Rise Capris
$9 $32
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Secretly Slender Mid-Rise Capris in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $9.09. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select misses and petite sizes from 2 to 20
Sign In or Register