New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes from S to XXL
  • 60% cotton / 40% polyester
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shirts JCPenney St. John's Bay
Men's Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
dino2269
I got four of these last time they where on here. I am probably a 2xl in a shirt but don't want to admit it so I buy xl and hope they fit and these did! They are thin real real thin so luckily I wear an undershirt anyway so no biggie for me but if you don't you will want to do so. It is really hot right now in eastern NC and these shirts are much cooler than a lot of polos shirts I own. In conclusion, thin, size runs a little big, and cool in summer oh they are very soft and comfy also.
28 min ago