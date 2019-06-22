New
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
$11 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Printed Microfiber E-Board Shorts in several styles (US Flag pictured) for $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $10.50. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney · 7 hrs ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now

- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set
from $11
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set in Solid and Print styles with prices starting from $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that starting price to $10.50 with all sizes and prices listed below. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
Features
- Twin for $10.50 ($40 off)
- Twin XL for $16.80 ($43 off)
- Full for $23.80 ($56 off)
- Queen for $27.30 ($73 off)
- King for $34.30 ($96 off)
- California King for $34.30 ($96 off)
JCPenney · 22 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $36 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's tied with last week's mention, $2 off, and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals
$14 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals in Black or Navy for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

- available in select sizes 5 to 12
Tips
- available in select sizes 5 to 12
JCPenney · 3 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants
$12 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Frontier Brown pictured) for $17.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $12.24. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (or $3.95 for ship-to-store pickup). That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 38x34
