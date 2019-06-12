New
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Legacy Piqué Polo Shirt
$8 $26
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Legacy Piqué Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts it to $7.99. Choose same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. ($3.95 ship-to-store pickup is also available.) That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select sizes from XS to XXL
  • Code " 19SHOP"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
