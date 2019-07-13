JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Stretch Classic-Fit Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 30x30 to 42x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Marina Azure pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Sign In or Register