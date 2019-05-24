JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Straight-Fit Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (or $3.95 for other-day pickup if same-day's unavailable). That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes 30x30 to 42x32