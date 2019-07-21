Ending today, JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with last week's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 36x30
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Stretch Classic-Fit Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants in Dark Grey Heather for $17.99. In cart, that drops to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XLT
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the City Streets Men's Drawstring Pants in several colors (Red/Black pictured) for $6.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Green Mountain pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Marina Azure pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Cornish Slide Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
