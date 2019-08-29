New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$11 $50
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.61. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $2 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • They're available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
  • Code "SALE30"
  • Expires 8/29/2019
