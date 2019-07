JCPenney offers three pairs of St. John's Bay Women's Zandora T-Strap Flat Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $50. (Add three to your cart to see this price.) Opt for free ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's savings of $100 and the best deal we could find. They're available in sizes from 5 to 12. Buy Now