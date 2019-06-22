New
JCPenney · 58 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer
$21 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in most sizes S to XXL
