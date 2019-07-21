JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Marina Azure pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now