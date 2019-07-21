New
JCPenney · 39 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer
$21 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Green Mountain pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select sizes S to XXL
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Suits JCPenney St. John's Bay
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register