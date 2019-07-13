New
St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer
$21 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • available in select sizes S to XXL
Men's
