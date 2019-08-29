Personalize your DealNews Experience
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Green Mountain pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.19. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $11 under last month's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Men's Modern Fit Suit Separates Coat in Black Pinstripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from last month, $395 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Perry Ellis Premium Men's Sharkskin Slim Fit Suit in Gray Sharkskin for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $430 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Egara Men's Slim Fit Suit Coat in Charcoal Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.61. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $2 less last month. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Cornish Slide Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
