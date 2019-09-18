JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Cornish Slide Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now