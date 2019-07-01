New
JCPenney · 23 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Barrows Canvas Oxford Shoes
2 for $40 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Barrows Canvas Oxford Shoes in Gray for $24.99. Better yet, add two pairs to your cart to drop the price to $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
Features
  • available in sizes 7 to 13
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/1/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Shoes JCPenney St. John's Bay
Men's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register