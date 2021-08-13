St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse 2-Pack for $50
QVC · 1 hr ago
St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse 2-Pack
$50 $55
$4 shipping

You'd pay $103 for these four items separately from Ulta. Buy Now at QVC

  • Posted by Ashley.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I love keeping a tan year around without having to damage my skin. This is my favorite self-tanner and the best deal I've seen on it."
  • two 6.7-oz. bottles
  • two application mitts
