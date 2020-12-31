New
Musician's Friend · 1 hr ago
$150 $200
free shipping
That's $50 less than you'd pay at other stores. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- 25.5"-scale bolt-on maple neck with 21-fret, 9.5"-radius fingerboard
- standard Telecaster single-coil pickups with 3-way pickup selector switch
- vintage-inspired, thru-body strung 6-saddle fixed bridge
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Fender Custom Shop Tool Kit by CruzTools
$55 $60
free shipping
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Woodwind & Brasswind via eBay.
Features
- All the tools you need to set up and adjust your Fender guitar or bass, including 4-in-1 screwdriver, hex wrenches, ruler, diagonal cutter, capo, feeler gauges, and guitar string winder
Guitar Center · 3 wks ago
Guitar Center Holiday Coupon
15% off select items
free shipping
Shop guitars, pianos, drums, keyboards, and more. Coupon code "SAVE15" applies to select items priced $199 or more. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Pictured is the Epiphone Limited Edition ES-335 PRO Electric Guitar for $424.15 after coupon ($75 off).
- Many items ship free, otherwise shipping starts at $4.99.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Musical Instruments & Gear Deals at eBay
Discounts on speakers, guitars, keyboards, more
free shipping
Save on guitars, keyboards, ukuleles, speakers, effect pedals, straps, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rogue LX200B Series III Electric Bass Guitar for $119.99 (low by $50)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
American DJ AC Power Center
$38 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $62. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 120-volt 3-prong Edison sockets
- 15-amp circuit breaker
- 8 LED rocker switches
- Model: PC-100A
