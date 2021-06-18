Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster Limited Edition Electric Guitar for $350
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$350 $430
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $80 – a great deal for Squier's well-reviewed Classic Vibe range. Buy Now at Guitar Center

  • In Surf Green.
  • maple neck w/ 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard
  • 2 Fender alnico single-coil pickups
  • floating tremolo
