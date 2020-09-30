Save on a selection of Nintendo Switch games including Final Fantasy titles, Oninaki, and Lost Sphere. Shop Now at Nintendo
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Starfinder has a cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role and The Last of Us 2). This game is adapted for narrative-driven, no-knowledge required gameplay. It puts you in a futuristic science-fantasy world where you influence the outcome of the story. Heroes are recruited to explore a ship and asteroid to determine the fate of the ships missing crew. Shop Now at Amazon
- The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $2 or the full season for $10.
- interactive Alexa voice game
- Rated GS (guidance suggested)
Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- You will receive a voucher to make the first episode free via the "reveal" button on the page. You must be logged in to receive the code.
- Limit 1 per customer while supplies last.
- rated M for mature
That's around half of what third-party sellers are charging. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders over $35.
- includes wired controller, screen protector kit, Joycon gel guards, and car adapter
You'd pay $22 more for the physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Nintendo
- Rated E for Everyone
- race on 18 official tracks
- more than 300 official unique bike components
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Nintendo
- 7 unique hero classes to make up your squad of 3
That's around what you'd pay for a physical copy of the base game alone. Buy Now at Nintendo
- includes the base game and season pass
Sign In or Register