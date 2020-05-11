Personalize your DealNews Experience
Buying all of the games and DLC included in this bundle individually (at full price) would normally cost $784 so there's a quite ridiculous savings of $745 here with days of stay at home fun to be had.
Some highlights include the Deus Ex franchise, which DealNews editor Alan Byrne claims is "the template of everything I ever want to play", while fellow editor Niall Gosker recommends Life is Strange if you'd like something "intensively narrative driven". There's plenty of other games worth checking out too, like the overlooked Hitman GO, the mindless but somewhat enjoyable Just Cause 3, and the classic Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver. Buy Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
Through June, the classroom-friendly edition of the enormously popular game is available for free to help bridge the gap while schools are closed. Shop Now
This helicopter combat game is free to play until Monday afternoon, and its massively multiplayer nature proves Sartre right: helis = other people. Shop Now at Steam
Escape into the calming world of Spring Falls for $4, test out new cult classics like Russian Subway Dogs for $7, step back in time with Chasm for $10, or exercise your mind with Aground for $11. Shop Now at Steam
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
Many of the extremely expensive DLC packs for the already free DCS World are free to play for two weeks, including the A-10C Warthog, F-16C Viper, F/A-18C Hornet, P-51D Mustang, and Spitfire LF Mk IX. (You'll have to click through to each individual DLC pack to see this offer.) While they won't stay in your account, it's a great chance to try content that would normally cost at least $50 apiece. Shop Now at Steam
