Buying all of the games and DLC included in this bundle individually (at full price) would normally cost $784 so there's a quite ridiculous savings of $745 here with days of stay at home fun to be had.



Some highlights include the Deus Ex franchise, which DealNews editor Alan Byrne claims is "the template of everything I ever want to play", while fellow editor Niall Gosker recommends Life is Strange if you'd like something "intensively narrative driven". There's plenty of other games worth checking out too, like the overlooked Hitman GO, the mindless but somewhat enjoyable Just Cause 3, and the classic Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver. Buy Now at Steam