Botach via eBay offers the Spy Optic Getaway Snow Goggles in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool in Silver for $5.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.31. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Spy Optic Unisex Cameo Sunglasses in Black Merlot Fade for $34.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
