Sprouts retail stores offer your choice of Sprouts 12-oz. or 14-oz. Bagged Cookies for free via its mobile app. To get the offer, download the app, select "enter a promo code" from the menu, and use code "SWEETTREAT19". You can then scan your app's barcode in a retail store to redeem it. Varieties include Animal Cookies, Apple Pie Snaps, Chocolate Chip Bite Size, Ginger Snaps, Lemon Snaps, and Vanilla Wafers.