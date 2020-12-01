That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Morgan Geo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- Sets include 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on a fleece blanket or plush blanket, both in sizes twin to king, with maximum savings of up to $39. Shop Now at Kohl's
- For orders less than $75, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the The Big One Super Soft Plush Blanket for $15.99 ($24 off).
Early Black Friday savings include 40% off toppers, 30% off Tempur-Cloud mattresses, and $500 off premium adjustable mattress sets. Shop Now at Tempur-Pedic
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to take a total of $7 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Standard/Queen at this price.
- The King is available for $7.99.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- filled with polyester fiberfill
Apply code "YOUGET20" to save an extra 20% off 29 styles of bedding. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Plush to Faux Fur Throw for $19.99 after coupon ($30 off).
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
With over 1,000 items on offer, you'll save on smart home devices, laptops, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 10% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Brookstone Indoor Outdoor Speaker for $26.99 via pickup ($73 off)
Save on a massive selection of over 10,200 items, including clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more Shop Now at Belk
- Bag free shipping on all orders (shipping usually costs $8.95 for orders under $25); or even better, get an extra 10% off when you choose pickup.
Shop a selection of smart home and security items. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
- Pictured is Google Nest Cam Indoor Smart Security Camera for $97 (low by $33).
