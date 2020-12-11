For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
Save across the site on vinyl and accessories when you apply the code "HOLIDAY30". Shop Now
- Pictured is Amy Winehouse Back to Black for $20.99 ($9 off).
- Shipping adds $3.79 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
After coupon code "DNSPHER", it's $5 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- tap any surface, or the included play pad, to create sounds, loops, and beats
- mimics the functions of digital drums, keyboards, and MIDI pad
- Model: SD01WRW2
Shop guitars, pianos, drums, keyboards, and more. Coupon code "SAVE15" applies to select items priced $199 or more. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Epiphone Limited Edition ES-335 PRO Electric Guitar for $424.15 after coupon ($75 off).
- Many items ship free, otherwise shipping starts at $4.99.
Whether this gift is for yourself, a family member (remember you are part of your family), a friend (who's a better friend than yourself?), or whomever (wink wink, nudge nudge), fill in a name and a date for your custom label that covers Holidays, Birthdays, Mother's/Father's Day, Celebrations, Weddings, and Just Because. Shop Now
- Fits 750mL bottles. (Bottles purchased separately)
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
Subsequent to the HBO announcement that ALL of Warner Bros.' theatrical movies will get simultaneous releases on HBO Max this coming year, hurry up and sign up to this offer which also enables you to save $20. Shop Now
- This offer is non-refundable.
- It is for new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
- To cancel or prevent the automatic renewal of your subscription, you must adjust your auto-renew settings, which are found in the billing information section of your HBO Max account profile.
- If you cancel your subscription, you will continue to have access to HBO Max for the remainder of time you have already paid for.
- Major films such as Wonder Woman 1984 will be released next year on this platform
- The Suicide Squad, Dune, the Sopranos prequel, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more will be screened
