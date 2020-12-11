New
1 hr ago
Spotify Premium + Hulu + Showtime
1-month free, then $5/month for students

For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now

Tips
  • Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
  • The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
Features
  • Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
  • Hulu (ad-supported)
  • Showtime streaming service
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Music
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register