Spotify Premium Family: 1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts

1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts
It's $10 a month per Premium account, so you're saving around $7 per person monthly if you sign up for this plan. (You can try it for free for the first month too.) Buy Now at Spotify
- Posted by Donna.
- Why does she love this deal? "Even if you don't have six people in your family, gang up with your five cheapest and most shame-free friends and make a huge saving. In doing so, I've saved hundreds over the last few years."
- You'll need to register each member at the same address to avail of the Family plan.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Music Unlimited HD Upgrade
free
New or existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to HD for free. That's a $5 savings per month. Shop Now at Amazon
- You'll only see the free upgrade if you are 1.) logged in, and 2.) a music unlimited subscriber, otherwise you'll just see the free 3-month trial.
- CD-quality audio
- double the bitrate of standard streaming services
- 75 million + songs
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Music Deals at Amazon
MP3s from 69 cents, Albums from $6.99
Shop a variety of songs and albums for download. Shop Now at Amazon
- The Killers, Maroon 5, Lizzo, Rush, and more
Donner · 1 wk ago
Donner One Handed Trigger Guitar Capo
$1 $8
free shipping
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Amazon · 1 mo ago
New Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers
6 months of Disney+ for free
Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99/mo. for Prime members, $9.99/mo. otherwise) and get 6 months of Disney+ for free. That's a savings of around $50. Shop Now at Amazon
- If you're a current or previous Music Unlimited subscriber, you'll instead get 3 months of Disney+ for free.
- At the end of this period, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew unless canceled.
- This deal is burdened with glorious purpose.
