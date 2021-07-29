Spotify Premium Family: 1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts
Spotify · 1 hr ago
Spotify Premium Family
1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts

It's $10 a month per Premium account, so you're saving around $7 per person monthly if you sign up for this plan. (You can try it for free for the first month too.) Buy Now at Spotify

  • Posted by Donna.
  • Why does she love this deal? "Even if you don't have six people in your family, gang up with your five cheapest and most shame-free friends and make a huge saving. In doing so, I've saved hundreds over the last few years."
  • You'll need to register each member at the same address to avail of the Family plan.
  • Published 1 hr ago
