For new subscribers only, Spotify offers a Spotify Premium 60-Day Trial for. Plus, Starbucks Rewards members will also get 250 Starbucks Stars for. (Not a member? It's free to join .) That's a $20 savings on the trial alone; plus, for Gold level Starbucks Rewards members, 250 Stars can be redeemed for two free drinks or food items at Starbucks. (Green level members can achieve Gold status by collecting 300 Stars in 12 months, so this deal would get you most of the way there.)Note: Be sure to cancel your Spotify membership before the trial ends, or you'll be billed $9.99 per month for each subsequent month.