Walmart offers the Spot it! Card Game for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- for ages 7 years and up
- develops focus, visual perception skills, speech-language skills, and fine motor skills
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Mecard Ex Jumbo Mecardimal Figure for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- comes with three playing cards
- Model: FXP36
Walmart offers the Ticket to Ride First Journey Board Game for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. In a way, that matches our December mention ($20 more but with $20 in Walmart gift cards) and is the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Sign In or Register