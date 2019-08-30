Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400W Portable Gasoline Generator
$155 $418
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.

Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now

Features
  • 2,000 surge watts
  • 9-hour run time at a 50% load
  • 2 120-volt AC outlets and 1 12-volt DC outlet
  • includes DC connector wires
  • Model: GEN2000-SS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart Sportsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Lejjr
This item is out of stock.
10 hr 16 min ago