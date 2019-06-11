New
ShermansTravelSearch · 1 hr ago
55% off roundtrip fares
Today only, Spirit Airlines via ShermansTravel takes 55% off nationwide roundtrip fares via coupon code "55PCT". (Discount applies to the base fare only; additional taxes, fees, and fuel charges are unaffected.) That's the strongest discount we've seen from Spirit. Book this travel deal today for travel from June 18 through November 20. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Spirit.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
DealBase · 5 days ago
Delta Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $107 Round-Trip
Delta Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $106.60. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $10. Book this travel deal by June 12 for travel from August 31 through September 28. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 1 from Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Orlando, FL (MCO), with return on September 9.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 1 wk ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 2 hrs ago
Alaska Airlines 72-Hour Sale Fares
from $38 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $38.30 during its 72-Hour Sale. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $10. Book this travel deal by June 13 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO), with arrival in Orange County, CA (SNA) on September 10.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 4 days ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $376 Round-Trip
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from $375.54. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $660. (For further comparison, on select routes, you'd pay at least $194 more to fly on a 3-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 9 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 14.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 4 days ago
JetBlue Airways Nationwide Fares
from $51 1-Way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $8. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 17 through August 29. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on July 8 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 6 days ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $29 1-Way
Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $29. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 18 through August 28. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "FlyFrontier.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on June 19 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to San Diego, CA (SAN).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 4 days ago
Aer Lingus Fares to Europe
from $356 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via ShermansTravel discounts select round-trip fares to Europe, with prices starting from $356. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $84. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from August 1 through October 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 17.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
