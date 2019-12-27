Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Spirit Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $57 1-way $66

Save at least $9 on over 200 routes, including destinations like Atlantic City, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Myrtle Beach. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "spirit.com" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 21 from Orlando, FL (MCO) to Atlantic City, NJ (ACY).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights through February 27.
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
