New
ShermansTravelSearch · 1 hr ago
Spirit Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $39 1-way

Spirit Airlines via ShermansTravel offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $39.29. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Spirit.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) with arrival in Los Angeles, (LAX) on September 24.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravelSearch
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare ShermansTravelSearch
United States One-way Fares Las Vegas Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register