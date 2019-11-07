New
ShermansTravelSearch · 47 mins ago
Spirit Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $37 1-Way $43

Save at least $6 on flights to Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravelSearch

Tips
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Spirit.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (LGA) with arrival in Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) on November 21.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravelSearch
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/7/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare ShermansTravelSearch
United States New York Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register