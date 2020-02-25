Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 21 mins ago
Spirit Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $32 1-way $83

Save $51 on over 200 routes this winter. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Spirit.com" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Newark, NJ (EWR) with arrival in Fort Myers, FL (RSW) on March 3.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Popularity: 5/5
