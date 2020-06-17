New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
from $17 1-way $26
That's the lowest starting price we've seen for Spirit Airlines fares in over eight years. (It's the best price for select routes now by $8, and change and cancellation fees are waived for guests whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19.) Buy Now at DealBase
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Spirit Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 17 from New Orleans, LA (MSY) to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Book this travel deal by June 17 for flights from June 13 through August 17.
- Of note, change and cancellation fees are waived for guests whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19. If you cancel your flight, you'll receive a full purchase price reservation credit instantly.
Details
