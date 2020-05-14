Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Spirit Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $17 1-way $33

That's the lowest starting price we've seen for Spirit Airlines fares in over eight years. (It's the best price for select routes now by $16, and change and cancellation fees are waived for guests whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Spirit Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on May 31 from Chicago, IL (ORD) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from June 10 through July 29.
  • Of note, change and cancellation fees are waived for guests whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19. If you cancel your flight, you'll receive a full purchase price reservation credit instantly.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares Chicago Las Vegas Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register