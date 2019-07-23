- Create an Account or Login
Today only, 13 Deals offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $22.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazer via Amazon offers the Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack in Green for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ettore 8" All-Purpose Squeegee for $4.33 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and $6 less than most other stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ettore Progrip Squeegee and Washer Window Cleaning Kit for $17.17 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dawn Ultra 19.4-oz. Original Liquid Dish Soap 4-Pack with Dawn Non-Scratch Sponge 2-Pack for $14.56. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $13.83. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mallory Squeegee with 8" Head for $2.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
13 Deals takes 13% off sitewide via coupon code "13on13". Shipping starts at $1.49, although many items bag free shipping. That's the largest flat % off discount we've seen from 13 Deals. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Liquid Death Mountain Water 16.9-oz. Can 12-Pack for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 less than what you'd pay from Liquid Death itself. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
