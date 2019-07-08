New
Today only, 13 Deals offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a year ago (although that came with two pairs of scrubber pads) and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- a pair of scrubber pads
- built-in Li-ion battery and AC adapter
Sam's Club · 11 hrs ago
Wet & Forget Moss, Mold, Mildew, & Algae Stain Remover .75-Gallon 2-Pack
from $25 $32
$2 shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Wet & Forget Moss, Mold, Mildew, & Algae Stain Remover .75-Gallon 2-Pack for $24.98 plus $1.98 for shipping. (Non-members must pay a $2.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although local hardware stores charge around $30 for just one gallon. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazer via Amazon offers the Amazer Scrub Brush 2-Pack in Green for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $2. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomically shaped handle
- extra-tough fibers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Solimo Super Flex 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Trash Bag 68-Pack
$10 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Solimo Super Flex 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Trash Bag 68-Pack for $13.49. Checkout via Subscribe & Save and proceed to checkout for a final price of $10.26. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $10.12 in-cart. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Green Gobbler Septic Saver 6-Month Supply
$12 $13
free shipping via Prime
EcoClean Solutions via Amazon offers the Green Gobbler Septic Saver 6-Month Supply for $11.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck today. Buy Now
Tips
- includes free Septic Saver app download with monthly reminders
Features
- 6 water-soluble pods
- digests grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter
Amazon · 1 wk ago
O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price, with in-store pickup.
Features
- easy twist mop-head removal
- hands-free ratcheting
- replaceable heads last up to 6 months
- Model: 147524
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Simplehuman 10-Liter Slim Step Can w/ 60 Liners
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Simplehuman 10-Liter Slim Step Can, bundled with a Simplehuman R Can Liner 60-Pack for $17.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's $15 under buying the bags and can separately. Buy Now
Features
- steel step pedal
- custom fit liners with double seams and drawstring handles
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon-Brand Everyday Essentials
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Amazon · 2 days ago
OXO Good Grips Microfiber Delicate Duster
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Delicate Duster for $6.22 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- fine microfiber strands
- removable, machine-washable head
- non-slip handle with hanging hole
- Model: 1373380
13 Deals · 6 days ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals · 13 hrs ago
Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light
$9
free shipping
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 5 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera
$20 $70
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $50. (For further reference, we saw it with the Polaroid B&W 600 Film 8-Pack for $50 in our April mention.) Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Impossible I-type and 600-type film
- six lenses
- five configurations
- connect to Apple devices running iOS 9 and iOS 8 via the I-1 app
