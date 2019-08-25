New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop
$15 $65
$5 shipping

That Daily Deal offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $18. Buy Now

Features
  • a pair of scrubber pads
  • built-in Li-ion battery and AC adapter
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register