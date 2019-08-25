Personalize your DealNews Experience
That Daily Deal offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Lime Out Heavy-Duty Rust, Lime & Calcium Stain Remover 24-oz. for $1.50 with free shipping. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the Gladwell Cordless Electric 3-in-1 Spin Mop for $99.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Cyclone Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert in Blue for $7.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bissell Refresh Manual Sweeper in Blossom or Pirouette for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge 8" Epicure Chef Knife for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
