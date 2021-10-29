That's a savings of 60% off at $15 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1 Instruction book
- 1 Pad of multicolored art paper (40 Sheets)
- 2 Sheets of tracing paper
- 8 Colored pencils
- 6 Watercolor pencils
- 1 Pencil
- 1 Paintbrush
- 1 Eraser
- 1 Blending stump
- 1 Stylus
- 1 Pencil sharpener
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
That's $10 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
Use coupon code "50UWK4RC" for $35 off list and a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several options (Fishing Kitty pictured).
- Sold by Robotime Online via Amazon.
- functioning music box
- laser-cut wood pieces
- ages 10+
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
It's a savings of 92% off list price. Additionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 12W USB-C PD fast charge
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register