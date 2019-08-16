Personalize your DealNews Experience
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Chambray Sneakers in Navy or Tan for $23.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Mainsail Penny Sneakers in Black for $23.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most vendors charge around $50. Buy Now
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Coastline Blucher Sneakers in Chino or Light Blue for $23.97 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Tough Bucks Chukka Boots in Tan or Black for $49.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $34.99 and bags free shipping. That's a savings of $95 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Walk Ultra 6 DMX Max Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $25.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (it's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $23.) Buy Now
adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items via coupon code "AUGUST20". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
