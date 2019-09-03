Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Sperry Men's Gold Cup Kittale 1-Eye Nubuck Dress Shoes in several colors (Crisp pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "DN68" cuts that to $68. With free shipping, it's the lowest price we could find by $1, although most charge $110 or more. Buy Now
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Authentic Original Suede Boat Shoes in Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $20, although most vendors charge around $95. Buy Now
West Marine offers the Sperry Men's H20 Flex Deck CVO Ultralite Sneakers in Navy or Taupe for $37.41 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Modern Fiction Men's Adamson Perforated Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Black for $29.24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Adicross Bonded Hoodie in Burgundy for $29.99. Coupon code "DN2999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
