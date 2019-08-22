Personalize your DealNews Experience
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Captain's CVO Wool Sneakers in Cement or Navy for $22.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Nautical Sneakers in Navy for $23.97. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
West Marine offers the Sperry Men's H20 Flex Deck CVO Ultralite Sneakers in Navy or Taupe for $37.41 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
