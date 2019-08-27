Personalize your DealNews Experience
Sperry offers its Sperry Men's Authentic Original Suede Boat Shoes in Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $20, although most vendors charge around $95. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Sperry Men's Captain Slip-On Printed Sneakers in Navy for $60. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
West Marine offers the Sperry Men's H20 Flex Deck CVO Ultralite Sneakers in Navy or Taupe for $37.41 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of shoes via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
