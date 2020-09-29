Free 16-oz. Hot Coffee

In celebration of National Coffee Day, from 6am to 6pm today, stop by a Speedway to grab a 16-oz. Hot Coffee for free. Shop Now
- You can find Speedway locations here.
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Most stores charge at least $15 shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Pike Place Roast
- checkout out via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents
That's $6 less than buying a similar quantity at Target. Buy Now at Staples
Save on a variety of coffee makers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, Ninja, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
Sending care packages to members of the military? Here's six boxes with labels, tape, and customs envelopes delivered to your door at absolutely no cost. Shop Now
- 6 boxes
- address labels
- customs envelopes
- Priority Mail tape
Get an extra $5 in Amazon credit when you turn in $30 in coins at a Coinstar kiosk. Buy Now
- Choose Amazon.com gift card option before turning in your coins at a Coinstar kiosk; you'll receive a unique code to redeem at amazon.com/redeem. The extra $5 in Amazon credit will be applied automatically.
- Offer is limited to the first time a customer chooses an Amazon.com gift card at a kiosk; extra credit can only be applied to items sold by Amazon.
- Promotional credit (the extra $5) expires December 31.
- There's no fee applied when converting coins into Amazon.com gift cards.
