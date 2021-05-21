Speedo Sale: up to 68% off + extra $10 to $50 off

New
Speedo · 44 mins ago
up to 68% off + extra $10 to $50 off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on men's and women's swimwear and gear. For further savings, apply code "21MAYTS" to save $10 off orders of $50, $25 off $100, or $50 off $150 or more. Shop Now at Speedo
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 3 days ago
Superdry Women's Swim Sale at eBay
Deals from $11
free shipping
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Swimsuits at Kohl's
Up to 85% off+ Kohl's Cash
free shipping w/ $75
Shop over 3,300 swim styles for the whole family. Plus, you'll bag $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable in store or online from May 24 to 31.
- Shipping is free for orders over $75, otherwise it adds $8.95 (in-store pickup may also be available).
- Pictured is the Under Armour Men's Tie-Dye Gradient Striped Swim Shorts for $38.40 (low by $10).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Peddney Women's Tummy Control Tankini w/ Boy Short Bottoms
$21 $30
free shipping
Apply code "ZIJ5ARN7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Peddney via Amazon.
- The tankini with bikini bottoms drops to $19.56 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Pink boyshort pictured).
REI · 4 wks ago
Swimming Deals at REI
up to 71% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on more than 200 men's and women's swimming and surfing items. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- TYR Men's Bulldog Solid Board Shorts available in Blue (pictured) or Green for $20 ($20 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register