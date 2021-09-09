That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or pick them up in store to avoid paying $10.95 for shipping.
- In several colors (Turkish Sea pictured).
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Summer isn't over yet and the water is calling your name. Shop from a selection of men's swimwear from brands like Dakine, Quicksilver, Hippy Tree, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Hippy Tree Collage Trunk Board Shorts for $43.73 ($24 off).
Save on men's and women's swimwear, including trunks and bikini tops and bottoms. Shop Now at PacSun
- Pictured are the PacSun Men's Budweiser Vintage Ad Watch 17" Swim Trunks for $32 ($8 off).
- Click on the banner at the top of the homepage to access this deal.
That's 80% off and a savings of $103. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's a savings of $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In Bright White
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Save on over 600 styles from brands like New Balance, Skechers, adidas, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Nike Men's MC Trainer Sneakers for $50 ($20 off).
At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 5" inseam
