Ace Hardware · 31 mins ago
Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier 1-Gallon Home Pest Control
$5
This is buck under what Lowe's & Home Depot charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • kills ants, spiders, fleas, ticks, crickets, earwigs, silverfish, stink bugs, and more
  • suitable for indoor and outdoor use
  • water based
  • trigger spray
  • Model: HG-96098
