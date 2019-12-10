Open Offer in New Tab
Speck Products · 1 hr ago
Speck Ruck Backpack
$16 $40
free shipping

That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Speck Products

Features
  • available in Olive/Yellow
  • 7 organizational pockets
  • lined interior tablet sleeve
  • mesh padded straps
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
