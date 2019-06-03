A DealNews exclusive! Speck offers its Speck SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro 13" or Speck SeeThru Case for MacBook Air 11" in several colors (SmartShell Strawberry Red pictured) for $39.95. Bundle either case with a Speck GrabTab Smartphone Holder for $9.95 and apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to drop the final price for both items to $29.95. With free shipping, that's a savings of $20 and the lowest price we could find.