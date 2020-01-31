Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Sort by "Free pickup today" if it's a Super Bowl emergency; otherwise, just enjoy some strong savings on TVs from Samsung, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Get discounts on models from brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on Sony, Yamaha, JBL, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Just in time for the Big Game, save on a selection of Samsung's Alexa-enabled QLED Smart TVs, with prices starting at $698 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
With hefty Dell gift cards included with most of these models, it puts many big-brand TVs at the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Dell Home
Save up to $150 on some arcade classics. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on water filters, cabinets. bathroom storage, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on discounted construction toy sets from a variety of brands. Shop Now at Walmart
Stock up with some serious lows and prep for next year. Shop Now at Walmart
